ValuEngine Lowers PDL BioPharma (PDLI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.33. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,936,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,514,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 996,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,968,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.