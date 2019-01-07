US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Crosby now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $61.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,424,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 126.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $170,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

