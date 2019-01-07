Univar (UNVR) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Univar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Univar stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Univar has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $335,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after buying an additional 193,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the third quarter worth about $22,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after buying an additional 193,925 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 8.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 596,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

