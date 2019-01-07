United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) CEO Sells $786,703.05 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.86. 332,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,225. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 57,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) CEO Sells $786,703.05 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/united-therapeutics-co-uthr-ceo-sells-786703-05-in-stock.html.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.