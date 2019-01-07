United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) VP Sells $370,810.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP David E. Conner sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $370,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.31. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

