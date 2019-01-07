Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $271.15 and last traded at $271.00. 1,247,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,008,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

