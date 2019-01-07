UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.analystratings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. GARP Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. 4,493,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,850. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.