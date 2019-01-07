TrovaGene (TROV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TROV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

TROV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 422,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,778. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,066.39% and a negative return on equity of 139.55%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 392,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 199,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 239,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 199,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrovaGene during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.