Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.84% of Trinity Industries worth $473,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 280,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $6,145,886.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 59,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,518.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 613,004 shares of company stock worth $13,444,996 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

