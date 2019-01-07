Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Shares Up 7.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. 523,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 318,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIL. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Trillium Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/trillium-therapeutics-tril-shares-up-7-5.html.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.