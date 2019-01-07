TransGlobe Energy (TGA) versus Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Head-To-Head Review

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -7.35% -2.03% -1.28% Cabot Oil & Gas 12.69% 14.87% 7.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $252.59 million 0.55 -$78.73 million ($0.28) -6.93 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.76 billion 5.65 $100.39 million $0.48 48.19

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TransGlobe Energy pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TransGlobe Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TransGlobe Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas 0 8 12 0 2.60

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $28.65, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats TransGlobe Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 9,726 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

