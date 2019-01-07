Traders Sell Shares of Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Traders sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $234.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $769.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $534.36 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Visa had the highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $2.41 for the day and closed at $136.06

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after acquiring an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,466,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

