Traders Sell Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) on Strength (IYR)

Traders sold shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $69.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $537.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $468.53 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares US Real Estate ETF had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares US Real Estate ETF traded up $0.75 for the day and closed at $75.33

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-on-strength-iyr-2.html.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.