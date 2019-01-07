Traders Buy QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on weakness during trading on Monday. $133.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, QUALCOMM had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $56.44

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,641. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 195.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

