Toyota Motor (TM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toyota has plans to start testing its self-driving vehicles by 2020. It is also collaborating with other companies to develop autonomous car technology. In October 2018, it collaborated with SoftBank Corp. to develop e-Palette concept-based multi-purpose mobility service. With a target to cut costs by 20%, Toyota plans to shift production to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. The company is also working on new fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), a gas-electric hybrid and expects to sell 30,000 FCVs annually by 2020. Several initiatives have been undertaken by Toyota to popularize FCVs. Also, over the past three months shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, its frequent vehicle recalls in huge numbers led to additional expenses and lowered vehicle resale value, creating headwinds for Toyota.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,222. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

