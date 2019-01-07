Torchmark (TMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Torchmark have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. The insurer estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and capital management are its key positives. Torchmark expects net operating income between $6.08 and $6.14 per share (up from the earlier guided range of $6.02-$6.12) in 2018 and $6.45-$6.75 in 2019. However, higher administrative expenses (projected to be 6.5% of premium in 2018), pension costs and investments in IT systems are likely to be a drag on Torchmark’s earnings in the near term.”

Get Torchmark alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NYSE:TMK opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Torchmark has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,235 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torchmark (TMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.