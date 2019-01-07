Tile Shop (TTS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tile Shop from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 132,993 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $784,658.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 40,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $242,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 533,191 shares of company stock worth $3,167,821. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth $157,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

