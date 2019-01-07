Tierion Hits Market Cap of $5.43 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $5.43 million and $292,518.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02184463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00208856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025115 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.