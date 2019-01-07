THETA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Bithumb, Gate.io and Binance. THETA has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.29 or 0.12181703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,002,689 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbit, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Fatbtc, Bithumb, WazirX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

