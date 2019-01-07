TheStreet Downgrades HNI (HNI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

HNI opened at $37.08 on Thursday. HNI has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HNI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 54,591 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $2,068,998.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,660 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $890,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 55.8% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

