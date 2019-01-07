The Mission Marketing Group (TMMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of TMMG opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Thursday. The Mission Marketing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

In related news, insider Andrew Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

