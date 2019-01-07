The Mission Marketing Group (TMMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of TMMG opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Thursday. The Mission Marketing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

In related news, insider Andrew Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

