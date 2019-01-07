Textainer Group (TGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Textainer Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Textainer Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.30. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 956,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Textainer Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Textainer Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 162,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 86,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Textainer Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 249,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
