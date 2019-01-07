Textainer Group (TGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Textainer Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Textainer Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.30. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 956,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Textainer Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Textainer Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 162,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 86,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Textainer Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 249,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

