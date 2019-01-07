Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.10 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,452. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

