Telaria Inc (TLRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Telaria in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Telaria in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Telaria from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Telaria alerts:

Shares of TLRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,675. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. Telaria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Telaria news, major shareholder W Capital Partners Ii L.P. sold 5,051,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $12,781,271.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $685,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,530. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRA. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter worth $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter worth $6,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.