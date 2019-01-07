Team, Inc. (TISI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Team stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Team has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $440.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $290.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Team will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Team by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after acquiring an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after acquiring an additional 113,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Team by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Team by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Team by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

