Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Graco by 3,426.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,611,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,565,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $19,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after buying an additional 265,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

