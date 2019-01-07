Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tribune (TRCO)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tribune were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Tribune by 100.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,428,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribune during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tribune during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,019,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tribune during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,060,000 after buying an additional 938,674 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRCO opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Tribune has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. FinnCap started coverage on shares of Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tribune in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

