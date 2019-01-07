Teachers Advisors LLC Has $13.93 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of WH opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 over the last quarter.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

