TD Securities Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Aritzia (ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) received a C$21.00 target price from stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$15.60. 251,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.79.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$205.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.929999956660196 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal sold 32,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$596,813.74. Also, insider Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$137,625.00. Insiders sold 122,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,313 in the last three months.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

