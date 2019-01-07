TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEV)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (FRA:TEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

