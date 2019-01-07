TD Securities Lowers Total Energy Services (TOT) to Hold

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.22. 8,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.61.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$232.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 0.720000022153847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,350.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 99,008 shares of company stock valued at $991,146 in the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.