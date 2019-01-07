TD Securities Lowers Total Energy Services (TOT) to Hold

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.
Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.22. 8,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.61.
In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,350.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 99,008 shares of company stock valued at $991,146 in the last quarter.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.