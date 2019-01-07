TCG BDC (CGBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TCG BDC from $15.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,525 shares of company stock worth $356,265. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

