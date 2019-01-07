Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.54. Tata Motors shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 13969 shares changing hands.

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. HSBC cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.54). Tata Motors had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/tata-motors-ttm-shares-gap-up-to-12-54.html.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.