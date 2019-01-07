TajCoin (TAJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $13,489.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.02069374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00471754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010129 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021630 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007092 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 11,134,539 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.