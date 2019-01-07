Synthomer (SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 523.33 ($6.84).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

