Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $446,286.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

