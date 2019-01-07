Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 78 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 78 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 101.70 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Commerzbank set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 99.92.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

