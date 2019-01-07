Superior Energy Services (SPN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director Harold J. Bouillion acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,987.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Moore acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,276.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

