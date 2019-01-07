SunTrust Banks Trims KAR Auction Services (KAR) Target Price to $65.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $46.91 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.