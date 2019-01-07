Strix Group (KETL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

KETL stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Friday.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.