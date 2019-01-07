Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $34.10 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at $240,093. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $218,601 over the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It also offers loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and wealth management and trust activities. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust business segment.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.