Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 82,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $34.10 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $746.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $958,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $218,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/stock-yards-bancorp-inc-sybt-holdings-lessened-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It also offers loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination, and wealth management and trust activities. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust business segment.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.