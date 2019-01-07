Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,685 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 137,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

SBUX stock remained flat at $$63.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,336,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,835,282. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

