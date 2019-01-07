Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 405 ($5.29). Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price (down from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.58 ($4.88).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £88,400 ($115,510.26). Also, insider Melanie Gee purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($158,107.93). Insiders have acquired 140,059 shares of company stock worth $32,855,104 over the last 90 days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.