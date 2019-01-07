Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 405 ($5.29). Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price (down from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.58 ($4.88).
Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
