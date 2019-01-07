SPX (SPXC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SPX (NYSE: SPXC):

1/5/2019 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

1/5/2019 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2019 – SPX had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2018 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2018 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2018 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

SPXC stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.28.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in SPX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SPX by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPX by 533.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

