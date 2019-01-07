Spotify (SPOT) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth $176,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $118.51 on Monday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spotify (SPOT) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/spotify-spot-position-increased-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.