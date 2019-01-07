Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.53

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

STXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

