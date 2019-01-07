Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $72.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,756,000. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after buying an additional 674,692 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,640,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,900,000 after buying an additional 433,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,351,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,453,000 after buying an additional 310,584 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

