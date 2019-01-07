Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 44,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

