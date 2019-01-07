Guggenheim Lowers Spire (SR) to Neutral

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of SR opened at $73.78 on Monday. Spire has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 696.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 86.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

