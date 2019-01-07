Guggenheim Lowers Spire (SR) to Neutral

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of SR opened at $73.78 on Monday. Spire has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 696.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 86.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
